Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,508,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $789.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $97,724. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

