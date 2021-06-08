Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $14.10 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 589,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of OceanFirst Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.