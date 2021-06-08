Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,160 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of IAA worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

