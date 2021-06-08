Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.48 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,738.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.17.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

