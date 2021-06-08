Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,637. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

