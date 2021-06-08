Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.53.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $109.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.17. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares valued at $79,384,859. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

