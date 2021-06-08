PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.29 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 1,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,021,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

