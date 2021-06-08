Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

