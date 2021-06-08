Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.61. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 143,508 shares changing hands.

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.