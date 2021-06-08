Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 467 ($6.10).
Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday.
Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.69). 247,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,517. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.72.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.