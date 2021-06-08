Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $519.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 247496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.62).

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

