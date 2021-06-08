Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

