Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

