Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

