Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

