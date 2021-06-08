Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 623,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,749,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 831.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

