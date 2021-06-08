Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $64,081,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $70,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

