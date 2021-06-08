PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 48,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,726. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

