Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,133 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Universal Electronics makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Universal Electronics worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,145. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $704.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

