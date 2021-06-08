Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 40,094 Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Unique Fabricating worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Shares of UFAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

