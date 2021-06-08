Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 15,772 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Northeast Bank accounts for about 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.22% of Northeast Bank worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 61,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

