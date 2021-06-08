Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Finance Trust worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

AFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

