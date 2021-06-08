Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 70,139 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Asure Software worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ASUR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 79,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.