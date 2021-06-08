Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booking by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,298.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,358.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

