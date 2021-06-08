Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.