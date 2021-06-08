Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.79.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.38 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.42.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,740,972.20. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total transaction of C$402,471.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,989.04. Insiders sold 254,134 shares of company stock worth $782,140 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

