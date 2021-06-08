Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,569 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

