Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

