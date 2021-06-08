Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $157.62 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $157.62 million and $12.98 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00019199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00980190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.03 or 0.09548046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050636 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

