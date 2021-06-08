Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.04

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 1362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

