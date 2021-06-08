OptionRoom Reaches One Day Volume of $234,281.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $234,281.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

