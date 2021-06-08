OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.73

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.17. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 151,160 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.