Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

AMBA opened at $98.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,020,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

