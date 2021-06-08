Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

