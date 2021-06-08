Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

