Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,360 shares of company stock worth $527,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

