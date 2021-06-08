Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

