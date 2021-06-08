Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOE opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

