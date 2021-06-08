Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

