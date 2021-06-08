Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arcosa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcosa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of ACA opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

