Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002847 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $807.06 million and $205.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00045156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00263657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

