Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.96.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

