Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post $34.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.14 million and the highest is $34.26 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $141.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $41.94. 601,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,750. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

