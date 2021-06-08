Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $38,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

ODFL stock opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

