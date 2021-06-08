Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 16,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 311,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,840. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

