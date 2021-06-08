Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 257,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,798,514. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,351. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

