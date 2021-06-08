Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.74. 15,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,377. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.83 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.