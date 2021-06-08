Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 298,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,045,121. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

