Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 42,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.