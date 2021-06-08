NuStar Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,051% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NS. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

